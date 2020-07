Unghie grigie: la manicure più glam del momento

View this post on Instagram

More thermal swatches! This is Moon Faces from @damnailpolish. 🌚🌚🌚 This looks like it would be a great polish for spooky/Halloween manicures! This is 2 coats plus topcoat. Available now on the @damnailpolish website for $11.50 #nails #nailpolish #polish #thermalpolish #graynails #damnailpolish #damnailpolishmoonfaces #kimberleykitty #nailpolishswatch #prsample

Continua a leggere