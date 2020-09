View this post on Instagram

@zendaya, winner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” wore a custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé black matte weave skirt with powder-pink polka dots, paired with a black velvet bandeau top fully embroidered in pearls and crystals. @televisionacad #Emmys #ArmaniStars

Continua a leggere

Leggi anche Chanel assume il primo capo dei diritti umani