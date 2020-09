View this post on Instagram

Brad Pitt, 56, has a new girlfriend — and she’s a 27-year old German model! Her name is Nicole Poturalski (@nico.potur) and a source tells Page Six that she and Pitt “are seeing each other” and that “they're enjoying a vacation together" in the South of France. The two were pictured boarding a plane together yesterday and were even photographed nine months ago at Kanye West’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl. After landing at the Le Bourget Airport near Paris, they apparently went to Château Miraval, Pitt’s estate in the South of France which he and ex Angelina Jolie purchased together in 2008. Some people are saying the model and the actress have quite a resemblance. What do you think? . . . #vandypop #dailydish #popculture #pop #omg #bradpitt #nicolepoturalski #nicomary #nicopotur #celebrities #celebs #news #tv #television #movies #film #newcouple #celebritynews #entertainment #entertainmentnews #chateaumiraval #miraval #southoffrance #france #model

Continua a leggere

A post shared by VandyPop 🍿 🎬 🎟 🎶 📺 (@vandypop) on Aug 27, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

Continua a leggere