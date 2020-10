View this post on Instagram

Really enjoying this sweet spot of sandals and knitwear. Here’s a round up of last weeks confusing outfits and a thumbs up to the arrival of October this week [the best month 🎃] _______________________________________________________ 1. Vest @filippa_k Shirt @stagnistudio Trousers @arketofficial (gifted) Shoes @proenzaschouler 2. Jumper @anddaughter (gifted) Trousers @toteme Shoes @therow Bag @acnestudios 3. Coat @kassleditions Trousers @toteme Shoes @therow 4. Coat @uniqlo_uk (past season) Trousers @toteme Shoes @therow 5. Coat @sanna_ny_ (gifted) Jumper @anddaughter (gifted) Trousers @margarethowellltd Shoes @drmartensofficial 6. Shirt @arketofficial (gifted) Trousers @arketofficial (gifted) Shoes @therow 7. Coat @uniqlo_uk Trousers @arketofficial (gifted) Shoes @therow