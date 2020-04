View this post on Instagram

I took this selfie on March 17th 2015 just before leaving my trailer to shoot the first scene on the pilot episode of #Lucifer I was really nervous and at that moment I couldn’t have dreamed that we would get to where we are now…I have had the most Amazing ride making life long friends and playing a character that I truly Love. It has been an utter privilege. More importantly I want to say YOU the fans have been the cherry on the cake of this whole journey. You will forever be precious to me and I cannot thank you enough for your passion, support and kindness for the past 4 and half years. Here’s to a Rocking season 5 and going out on a high!!!!!!! ❤️🙏🏽😈 #lucifer