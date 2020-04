View this post on Instagram

The Fashion Revolution Transparency Index is now online on fashionrevolution.org! A tool to empower all of us to find out more about the brands we buy, hold them accountable to our expectations and stand up for the millions of garment workers who make our clothes. @fash_rev_italia @fash_rev #sustainability #sustainablefashion #sustainableliving #fashionrevolution #life #repost @ethicaltime