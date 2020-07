Ellie Goldstein è il nuovo volto della campagna Gucci

View this post on Instagram

The Instagram scouting partnership between #GucciBeauty and @vogueitalia is celebrated in a special editorial shot by @davidpdhyde—the first photographer selected through the scouting—featuring model Ellie @elliejg16_zebedeemodel wearing Gucci Mascara L’Obscur. #AlessandroMichele @gucci @alessandro_michele

Continua a leggere

A post shared by Gucci Beauty (@guccibeauty) on Jun 18, 2020 at 1:01am PDT

Continua a leggere