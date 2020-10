View this post on Instagram

Caterina Scorsone knows her girls are "perfect" just as they are. ❤️ In this year's Kindness Issue, The Grey's Anatomy actress details her tight-knit relationship with her three daughters, including what she's learned since becoming mom to Eliza, 8, Pippa, who turns 4 next month, and Lucky, 10 months. ✨ Pick up the issue on newsstands Friday and tap the link in our bio for more on Caterina's beautiful family. 🥰 📷: @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm

