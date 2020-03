Corsi online di formazione: i migliori sul web

View this post on Instagram

Former First Lady of the U.S. and #LearningHero @michelleobama embodied the truth of these words during her tenure and continues to do so in her education advocacy efforts, including: • Reach Higher, an initiative that helps young people take charge of their future through education • The Girls Opportunity Alliance, a program which aims to empower young girls around the world through education • The promotion of arts education through two programs she supported: Turnaround: Arts and the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards . #WomensHistoryMonth #LearningHero #EducationAdvocacy #MichelleObama