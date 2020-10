La nuova collab di YSL Beauty celebra le donne di colore

View this post on Instagram

Yo yo yo! I had the pleasure of working with curator and art advisor @mashondatifrere , baltimore photographer @bydvnlln and sculptor and model @mvrjoni in making this post card for our recent collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent Beauté! “YSL Beauté celebrates the one-year anniversary launch of LIBRE Eau de Parfum, with an exclusive collaboration with three unique artists. The goal of the project is to highlight individual freedom, the message and inspiration behind the fragrance. The brand partnered with Mashonda Tifrere, art curator, to hand select artists and cultivate three individual pieces that utilize the perfume bottle in a way that reflects their own artistic freedom and ethos.” Cheers to a real one ♥️