Target break-outs, acne, and blemishes with our Antibacterial Anti-Acne Treatment Mask, a spot treatment that works for all skin types.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ingredients: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – One spoon of Agave⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – Two spoons of the Microbiome Cleanser.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Apply to clean skin in the evening for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tip: apply Microbiome Cleanser with a powder brush over make-up to use as a mattifying and reparative anti-shine face finisher.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For more recipes, visit our website.

