Keep your lip look intact – even under a mask. Here's how to get transfer-proof lips in three easy steps. 1️⃣ Swipe on long-wearing Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour. 2️⃣ Place a single-ply tissue over your lip look. 3️⃣ Use a 224S Brush to gently press Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder onto your lip look to set without sacrificing the colour. This is the must-have product for transfer-proof, full-face looks!