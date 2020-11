View this post on Instagram

Announcing the premiere of #GucciOuverture Of Something That Never Ended, the mini-series in seven episodes featuring the new collection by @alessandro_michele that will be presented during #GucciFest fashion and film festival from November 16-22. Directed by @gus_van_sant and #AlessandroMichele, the film series stars actress, artist and performer @silviacalderoni in a surreal daily routine in the city, encountering international talents, including: #PaulBPreciado, #AchilleBonitoOliva, @billieeilish, @dariuskhonsary, Lu Han @7_luhan_m, @jeremyoharris, @arianapapademetropoulos, @arlo.parks, @harrystyles, @sashawaltzandguests and Florence Welch @florence. The program also includes short films of 15 independent young designers with their collections. Receive updates on Gucci Fest’s debut through link in bio.

