Cumino nero: proprietà e benefici del “seme benedetto”

View this post on Instagram

A power pack ingredient in Evergreen herbs👇🏼 Black cumin or kalonji seeds is an Ayurvedic herb that has many health benefits. It has various protective and healing powers and is known to cure many ailments. Benefits of Black cumin : -Antioxidant -Antibacterial -Fights acne -Keeps a check on diabetes -Boosts memory -Alleviates asthma -Gets rid of headaches -Aids in weight loss -Eases joint pain -Controls blood pressure -Protects the kidney -Makes the teeth stronger -Strengthens immunity Do you know that Black cumin has even been described as a "miracle herb" and also known as the "seed of blessing".🌿 #evergreenherbs #blackcumin #kalonjiseeds #seedofblessing