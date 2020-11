View this post on Instagram

ONLINE COURSE FAQ's: I have been blown away by your response to my new online course. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sent me lovely messages and to everyone who has already signed up. I was so nervous about sharing this and your positivity and support means so much.⁠ ⁠ I thought I'd just answer a few FAQ's that have come up:⁠ ⁠ ⁠ 1. What is the discount code?⁠ ⁠ There is a large banner on the @createacademyofficial page to click to subscribe and get the code but if you can't see it use AMELIAFREER25 at checkout to get your 25% discount on the full price. ⁠ ⁠ 2. How can I buy the course?⁠ ⁠ Directly through @createacademyofficial the link to click is in my Instagram profile 👆🏻⁠ ⁠ 3. Can I do the course in my own time?⁠ ⁠ Yes, absolutely. When you buy the course, you buy access to all the videos and handouts, for life. You can watch them all at once, or at your own pace. There is no timetable to follow and no expiry.⁠ ⁠ 4. When will the course be available to watch?⁠ ⁠ On the 21st October, the course will go 'live' and you will be able to watch it in full. ⁠ ⁠ 5. Is it suitable for vegetarians & vegans?⁠ ⁠ Yes! This course is not a prescriptive diet in any way, and is therefore suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. There is even a lesson on how to achieve nutritional balance on a plant-based diet. ⁠ To watch the trailer, click the link in my bio 👆🏻 ⁠ For more FAQs, please go to my website and The Joy of Healthy Eating page.